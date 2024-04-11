Wilson's Station 37 colleagues said the Fire Company was his "second home." He had served as trustee, fire police sergeant, and assistant chief during his tenure as a firefighter, the Company said.

"He was a dedicated member that will be deeply missed by his fellow firefighters," members wrote on Facebook.

The Trevose Fire Company, the Cornwells Fire Company, and the Eddington Fire Company also offered condolences.

According to his obituary from Tomlinson Funeral Home, Wilson was also a truck driver for more than 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jean M. (Rudzinski) Wilson, his daughter, and his grandson, loved ones wrote in his obit.

Click here to read the full obituary from Tomlinson Funeral Home.

