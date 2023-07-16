Four Including Baby Missing, Three Dead In Upper Makefield Flash Floods

As of Sunday morning, July 16, the bodies of two females and one male who had been swept away in the flash floods had been recovered from areas across Upper Makefield, Coroner Meredith Buck and Upper Makefield police said.

Four people ranging from 9 months old to 62 years old remained unaccounted for. Police and fire were able to rescue one woman who was trapped in her vehicle.

Identities of those missing and deceased were not immediately being release.

Police said the worst of the flash floods occurred along Rt. 532 near Stonebridge Crossing Road, between Aqueduct and Wrightstown roads.

"The flash flooding caught numerous motorists by surprise and many were trapped," police said, noting the following areas were still flooded:

Taylorsville Road from Rt. 532 to Rt. 295 is closed

River Road near Francisco’s is closed

River Road between Rt. 532 and Mt. Eyre Road is closed.

