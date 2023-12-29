Former PA Lt. Gov. Candidate Punches Teen At 17-Year-Old's Drinking-Themed Birthday: Affidavit

Clarice Schillinger, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2022, is charged with simple assault, and furnishing liquor to minors, both misdemeanors, court records show. She has denied the allegations to multiple news outlets through her attorney.

In charging documents from the District Attorney's Office, police said they were called to the birthday party for Schillinger's teenage daughter at their Liz Circle home around 3 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Some 15 to 20 guests — all between the ages of 15 to 18 — were in the basement drinking vodka and rum given by Schillinger, her 16-year-old son told police.

"Schillinger not only provided the alcoholic beverages but poured shots and drank along with the minors, even participating in drinking games," as claimed in the affidavit.

During the early morning hours, around 3 a.m., authorities said "a disturbance broke out between intoxicated adults" and the teens wanted to leave.

"Schillinger's intoxicated boyfriend (Shan Wilson) had punched a 15-year-old juvenile in the face, causing her to escort him upstairs," the affidavit states.

That's where the son said Schillinger's mother, his grandmother, Danette Bert punched him in the face, "prompting the minors to start leaving."

Authorities said Bert then chased her grandson around the kitchen area before allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl who attempted to intervene. That incident was recorded on cellphones by at least two people, police said.

Finally, when partygoers had gathered by the door to leave "in defiance of Schillinger's order to stay," police said she punched a man, Corey Ellison, with a closed fist on the right side of his face. He told police he was not injured, according to the affidavit.

Charges were initially sought against Shan Wilson and Danette Bert, but these were later withdrawn, according to their dockets.

Court records show Schillinger was arraigned on Dec. 4 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 29.

The 36-year-old mom finished fourth place in the 2022 Lieutenant Gubernatorial Republican primary, earning 148,442 votes or 11.9 percent.

