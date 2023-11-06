Food Delivery Driver Badly Hurt In Philadelphia Shooting: Police

The victim, 64, was working on the 2800 block of Salmon Street in Port Richmond when he was attacked around 6:15 p.m., authorities said.

He was shot three times in the chest and back and rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, according to PPD.

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, Nov. 6, the department said.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

