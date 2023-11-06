Partly Cloudy 60°

Food Delivery Driver Badly Hurt In Philadelphia Shooting: Police

A food delivery man is hospitalized after he was shot multiple times on Sunday night, Nov. 5, city police told Daily Voice. 

The 2800 block of Salmon Street, Port Richmond; Philadelphia police 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

The victim, 64, was working on the 2800 block of Salmon Street in Port Richmond when he was attacked around 6:15 p.m., authorities said. 

He was shot three times in the chest and back and rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, according to PPD. 

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, Nov. 6, the department said. 

Anyone with information can submit a tip to Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

