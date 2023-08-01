Florida Mom, Son Killed In Accident While Visiting Pennsylvania

Kellyanne Herman, 32, and her 12-year-old son Alphonso Thompson were in the area from Ocala, Florida, when the accident happened on July 15, relatives said on GoFundMe.

City police said a driver in a Mercedes-Benz was moving fast down Bustleton Avenue when he ran a red light at the intersection with Rennard Street in Philadelphia. He struck an oncoming car, and that vehicle struck Herman and her son, the department told Daily Voice.

Criminal charges against the Mercedes driver are pending and the crash remains under investigation, PPD noted.

Herman was pronounced dead from her injuries at the scene, while her son was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said. He died from his wounds a week later on July 22, according to his loved ones on GoFundMe.

"He fought a good fight," said page organizer and Kellyanne's aunt, Deanna Herman. "We are comforted that he is in the loving arms of his mother Kellyanne."

Deanna and others launched the crowdfunding campaign to help pay for the cost of two funerals "and other financial burdens" associated with end-of-life, she said. The effort garnered nearly $10,000 before the ceremonies on Friday, July 28.

"It was a very emotional day," Deanna said of the funerals in a Facebook post. "Lots of tears and a few laughs with people we haven’t seen in years."

"We want to also thank everyone for the love, prayers, and support," she continued. "Your kind words have comforted us these past few weeks…we are deeply touched."

Her niece, Deanna recalled, was a Philadelphia native and single mother raising three children in Ocala before she and her eldest were killed.

"She moved to Florida a few years ago for a better job and to ensure a secure life for her kids," Kellyanne's aunt said. "She was getting ready to purchase a new home there as she was sure she had found her second home (you can't take Philly out of our girl...)."

"Kelly was in town this past weekend so she and the kids could visit family, Deanna wrote. "What was supposed to be a happy reunion has now turned to the family having to plan her funeral and take care of her affairs."

Herman leaves behind two daughters, Khloe and Brooklyn, according to the GoFundMe.

