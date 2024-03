Jonathan Akubu, 30, and Dean Fosque, 26, both of Philadelphia, approached the victim in his Feasterville driveway around 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2021, Lower Southampton Township police said Friday, March 1.

The men pulled out handguns and physically stole the keys to his 2021 Toyota Venza. One man drove off in the Toyota and the other in a Kia.

The FBI charged Akubu and Fosque.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.