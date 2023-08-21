Family Of Man Shot Dead By Philly Police Seek Answers

Eddie Irizarry was fatally shot by two officers in Kensington around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, city police have previously confirmed to Daily Voice.

In comments that were widely reported including by the Philadelphia Inquirer, police originally claimed that Irizarry was followed by officers after they saw him drive the wrong way down a city street.

Police alleged the 27-year-old had lunged at the officers with a knife from outside his Toyota Carolla on the 100 block of East Willard Street just before they killed him.

Then, in a press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 15, department leaders said Irizarry was sitting in his car and was not wielding a weapon when he was shot.

PPD Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Tuesday the shooting remains under investigation.

In a GoFundMe campaign launched by the 27-year-old's loved ones, family members are demanding answers from city authorities.

"My son never approached the officer with any weapon, nor did he ever get out of the car," wrote Aransis Irizarry, who identified herself as the victim's mother.

"The Philadelphia police department later admits (...) that my son was innocent and never got out of the car nor try to attack either one of them."

Aransis and others are seeking donations to assist with her son's funeral costs. Within four days of going live, the campaign has outraised its $6,665 goal to reach over $7,000.

"I am now looking for justice and donations towards his funeral cost," the 27-year-old's mother said. "Anything is greatly appreciated."

