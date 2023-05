It happened at a Morrisville home, said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub's Office in a release.

Authorities did not give an address but said that "a number of explosive devices" were collected Thursday morning.

"We can assure the public that there is no immediate threat to the community," the DA's Office wrote.

An investigation is ongoing, they added.

