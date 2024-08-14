Christopher Yelverton, 42 of Philadelphia, was charged with Robbery, Theft, Persons Not to Possess Firearms, Terrorist Threats, and related charges.

Yelverton was being held in Bucks County Prison on $75,000 bail, according to court records.

On May 2 at about 3 a.m., a man produced a note demanding money from a 7-11 worker at 1952 Brownsville Road in Lower Southhampton, police said.

The suspect lifted up his shirt to expose the firearm in his waistband and demanded the employee remove the cash from the register, police said.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money and Newport cigarettes.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.

Yelverton has been arrested in other gunpoint robberies as previously reported by Daily Voice.

