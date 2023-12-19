A pair of women arrived at the store as passengers in a newer, black Chevrolet Suburban on Friday, Dec. 15, investigators said.

Inside, one woman distracted the victim while the other reached inside her purse and snatched her wallet, police said. Then they walked out of the store, got back into the Suburban, and fled the scene.

The women were caught on security camera entering the store and police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719 or submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch.

