His Eddington colleagues said Curran served more than 40 years with the company and had been battalion chief, company secretary, and fire police captain. He was also part of the all-volunteer Philadelphia Second Alarmers.

Other area departments offered condolences on social media.

According to his obituary from Tomlinson Funeral Home, Curran also spent time as an EMT for Burholme Rescue, was president of the Blue Army at Our Lady of Fatima Church, and was an instructor at the National Institute of Emergency Care.

He is survived by his four children and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his obituary says.

A viewing and memorial service are scheduled for Thursday, March 21 at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem.

