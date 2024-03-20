Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 61°

SHARE

Eddington Firefighter James Curran Obituary

James Curran, a retired life member of the Eddington Fire Company of Bensalem, died last Thursday, March 14, according to his obituary. He was 83. 

Eddington Fire Company&nbsp;

Eddington Fire Company 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Eddington Fire Company - Station 28
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

His Eddington colleagues said Curran served more than 40 years with the company and had been battalion chief, company secretary, and fire police captain. He was also part of the all-volunteer Philadelphia Second Alarmers. 

Other area departments offered condolences on social media. 

According to his obituary from Tomlinson Funeral Home, Curran also spent time as an EMT for Burholme Rescue, was president of the Blue Army at Our Lady of Fatima Church, and was an instructor at the National Institute of Emergency Care. 

He is survived by his four children and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his obituary says. 

A viewing and memorial service are scheduled for Thursday, March 21 at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem. 

Click here to read James Curran's full obituary from Tomlinson Funeral Home. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE