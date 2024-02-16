Drug Trafficking Group With California Ties Operated In Bensalem, Quakertown: Feds

Investigators say the group sent cocaine and methamphetamine to Pennsylvania through the mail for distribution in Reading, Quakertown, Bensalem, Plymouth Township, Coopersburg, and elsewhere.

Authorities said they seized 40 firearms, over 100,000 rounds of ammunition, 60 pounds of meth, one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, 65 pounds of marijuana, 300 fentanyl pills, six pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, and $15,000 cash from the suspects during the investigation.

Those charged include:

Michael Sanchez, 32, of Los Angeles, California

Avrian Haywood Mack, 21, of Reading

David Matthew Yohn, 53, of Coopersburg

Aived Abel Garcia, 25, of Chula Vista, California

Miguel Aliaga, 36, of Whitehall

If convicted, the five face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, prosecutors added.

