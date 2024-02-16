Mostly Cloudy 43°

SHARE

Drug Trafficking Group With California Ties Operated In Bensalem, Quakertown: Feds

Five members of an alleged trafficking group active in greater Philadelphia face federal charges, the US Attorney's Office announced this week. 

Cocaine; methamphetamine.&nbsp;

Cocaine; methamphetamine. 

 Photo Credit: DEA.gov
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Investigators say the group sent cocaine and methamphetamine to Pennsylvania through the mail for distribution in Reading, Quakertown, Bensalem, Plymouth Township, Coopersburg, and elsewhere.

Authorities said they seized 40 firearms, over 100,000 rounds of ammunition, 60 pounds of meth, one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, 65 pounds of marijuana, 300 fentanyl pills, six pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, and $15,000 cash from the suspects during the investigation. 

Those charged include: 

  • Michael Sanchez, 32, of Los Angeles, California
  •  Avrian Haywood Mack, 21, of Reading
  •  David Matthew Yohn, 53, of Coopersburg
  •  Aived Abel Garcia, 25, of Chula Vista, California
  • Miguel Aliaga, 36, of Whitehall

If convicted, the five face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, prosecutors added. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE