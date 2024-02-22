Drug Dealer Ran 'Large-Scale Trafficking Org' Near Philly School: Feds

Phillip Gillard, 46, was convicted at trial on multiple drug trafficking and firearm offenses, said the US Attorney's Office.

A two-year investigation found the "Gillard drug trafficking organization" was supplying area dealers with wholesale quantities of methamphetamine, PCP, fentanyl, and other narcotics, according to the FBI.

Authorities believe Gillard and others maintained three properties in the city's Port Richmond section for drug-trafficking purposes, all of which were less than 1,000 feet from the Memphis Street Academy, 2950 Memphis Street.

The FBI said it seized over 20 pounds of pure meth, three gallons of PCP, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 900 grams of crack cocaine, 400 grams of fentanyl, and 11 firearms during their investigation.

Gillard faces up to life in prison, prosecutors noted.

Six co-defendants who previously pleaded guilty — Diane Gillard, Raphael Sanchez, Sharif Jackson, Amin Whitehead, Cesar Maldonado, and Terrence Maxwell — are also facing life imprisonment. Two other co-defendants who entered guilty pleas are facing up to 20 years behind bars, Melvin Dreher and Arron Preno.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.