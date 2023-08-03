Drexel Basketball Player Terrence Butler Found Dead

Terrence Butler, a rising junior from Upper Marlboro, MD, was found dead in his on-campus apartment, NBC10 and 6abc report.

The 6-foot-7 forward was named MVP of Bishop McNamara, and was studying engineering at Drexel.

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends, and teammates," the university said in a statement.

"In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community."

A cause of death was not announced.

