Dow Chemical Building Catches Fire In Bristol

The fire broke out at the 310 George Patterson Boulevard site around 10:30 a.m., a Dow spokesperson said. Onsite emergency management personnel and firefighters responded and brought the flames under control by 1:20 p.m., according to the company.

The fire was contained to an industrial oven and no one was injured, said Bristol Township Fire Rescue Chief Kevin Dippolito.

People near the site were evacuated as a precaution but there is "no community impact" from the fire, Dow representatives said. All company personnel are accounted for.

"Dow is committed to the safety of our employees, our community and the environment and will conduct a full investigation," the company said. "We are grateful to local emergency response teams for their support."

Daily Voice has reached out to Bristol fire officials for more.

