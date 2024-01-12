Deadly Pitbull Attack Prompts Police Involved Shooting In Philadelphia: Officials

Officers were called to a home on the 3600 block of Sepviva Street on reports of a person screaming in the backyard, city police said.

There, they found several pitbulls had attacked a French bulldog in the yard.

The owner of the French bulldog, a 37-year-old male, attempted to intervene and was bitten multiple times on the right leg and lower back, police said. He was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition. The French bulldog died from its injuries.

Officers entered the home and saw five pitbulls dogs barking and growling. When the dogs advanced, one officer deployed an Electronic Control Weapon (ECW) without effect, authorities said.

Two officers fired their guns several times, hitting one dog in the paw, police said. All five dogs were able to be contained inside the home by the owner.

Body Worn Cameras were activated during the incident and will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Both discharging officers, ages 28 and 30, have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs and Officer Involved Shooting investigations. No officers were injured.

