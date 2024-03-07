Coopersburg German Shepherd Owner Charged After Letting Dog Run Loose — Again: Police

A white German Shepherd belonging to Heather M. Fitzgerald, of Passer Road in Coopersburg, was found off her property and "not under reasonable control," Springfield police said.

"Under PA State Law - Enforcement and Penalties, a Confinement violation increases to a Misdemeanor of the Third Degree if the owner has been convicted of the same offense within one year, which was the case with Fitzgerald," local police said.

Authorities did not say when the earlier event happened.

A preliminary hearing was held on 02/26/2024 in front of Judge Gary Gambardella. Charges were held and bound over to Bucks County Court to be scheduled at a later date.

