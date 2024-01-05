Community Rallies For Levittown Grandparents Who Lost 'Everything' In Fire

Firefighters were called to a residence in the Dogwood section to find heavy flames and smoke pouring from the home, said Edgley Fire Company on Facebook.

The department reported no injuries, but those close to the homeowners said they lost "everything" in the blaze.

Kellie Donovan on GoFundMe said her sister Debbie and husband John were dealing with mounting medical expenses when the fire struck.

"Debbie was already struggling this past year after being out of work for months with a diabetic amputation, and with her husband John having heart issues," Kellie wrote.

"All this while trying to help care for her two beloved grandchildren, an 8-month-old boy and a 2-and-a-half-year-old girl."

"Now they have lost everything and though I know my sister would never ask for help, she could really use it right now," she added.

As of Friday, Jan. 5, the effort has raised $3,550 of its $5,000 goal.

