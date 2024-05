Daum, 4, was found dead on the front lawn of a neighbor's Route 413 home on June 26, 1972.

Pennsylvania State Police say he had facial injuries when discovered. His official cause of death was ruled "asphyxiation associated with aspirated vomitus."

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP's Troop M at 610-861-2026.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.