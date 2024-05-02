Police said it happened at the 2700 Knights Road Conoco around 5 p.m. The victim owns Pennsylvania Skill Game machines and was at the gas station to service a unit, according to investigators.

Detectives obtained security footage from the gas station that showed a suspect breaking the Tesla's back window then snatching the box of cash, authorities said.

The suspect was seen getting into a white Kia Optima with front-end damage and police used license plate readers to identify the owner as 43-year-old Christopher Plytas, BPD said.

Police staked out Plytas' Croydon apartment and arrested him on Tuesday, April 30, according to authorities. Searches of his car and home turned up narcotics, paraphernalia, clothing, and about $40,000 in cash, the department said.

Detectives said they are still investigating whether the theft was targeted and whether anyone else was involved.

Plytas was charged with felony theft and related counts and his bail was set at 10 percent of $2 million, court records show.

