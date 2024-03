Christal Ruth was last seen near Spur Road and Bethlehem Pike in Souderton on Monday, March 11, the department said in a release. Family members last heard from her in January, police said.

She is 5-foot-3 and about 140 pounds, according to investigators.

Anyone with information should call Hilltown Township Police Department at 215-453-6011 or email CID@hilltownpd.org.

