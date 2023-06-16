Children Harassed By Teens At Bucks County Park, Authorities Say

It happened around 8:30 p.m., police said in a release. Two girls aged 9 and 10 were at a playground behind a home on Kulp Drive when they were offered candy by two males, the department wrote.

The children ran home and reported the incident to their parents, authorities said.

On Thursday, June 15, one of the teens returned and "verbally harassed" the same 9-year-old victim "in a similar manner" near the same playground, police said.

Suspect one is described as an adult between 19 and 20 with brown curly hair. The second is said to be a teenager with brown hair.

"At no point did either male attempt to chase or grab the children," police noted.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Bedminster Township Police Department at 215-328-8515 or submit an anonymous tip at the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.