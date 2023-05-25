Child Whose Mom, Grandmother Were Killed In Philly Embraced By Community

Byron McDonald's mom Morgan Braxton was 25 years old when city police found her dead from gunshot wounds in her home on April 12, 2021, 6abc reported. His grandmother, 50-year-old Tamara Aikens, was shot outside her house three days prior, according to the outlet.

"My cherished friend Morgan T. Braxton should have been preparing to celebrate her 27th birthday," wrote the late mother's close friend Alexis Richardson.

"Instead, we find ourselves commemorating her vibrant spirit and remembering the immense love she held for her young son, Byron McDonald."

In the run-up to what would have been his mother's birthday celebration, Richardson has set up a GoFundMe to help support her friend's surviving son.

"Every penny we gather will directly benefit his future, providing him with educational opportunities, resources for personal development, and, most importantly, the assurance that he is surrounded by a community that cares for him," Richardson said.

"Byron has endured unimaginable hardship, losing both his mother and grandmother to a senseless act committed by his father."

The younger McDonald was the subject of an Amber Alert when police found him with his father, Byron McDonald Sr., at a Philly hotel on the same day that Braxton was found dead, according to 6abc. McDonald Sr. was then charged with the murders of his son's mother and grandmother.

His trial is scheduled for October, according to Pennsylvania court records.

"Although we cannot reverse what happened or fill Byron’s loss, it's within our power to bring some light into this young boy's life."

When the Braxton family gathers to honor Morgan on her birthday this year, Richardson says they'll present the proceeds to Byron — their way of memorializing "a devoted mother whose spirit continues to inspire through her son's journey."

"Every bit of support you offer today, in honor of Morgan and for the promise of Byron's future, will ripple into the brighter tomorrows that we are striving to create for this resilient young boy," Richardson said.

Click here to support Byron McDonald's donation fund on GoFundMe.com.

