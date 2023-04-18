This NJ Spot Has Best Cheesesteaks In Philly — Wait What?

That's according to "Bon Appetit" magazine, which ranked Donkey's Place of New Jersey in its list of the Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia last Tuesday, April 11.

Geographical concerns aside, fans of the family-run chain say Donkey's holds its own with Philly's best. In addition to cracking "Bon Appetit's" list, the Jersey eatery holds the number 20 slot for best Philly-area cheesesteaks on Yelp.

As well, Donkey's distance from Philly proper might actually be a blessing in disguise. Their in-house rendition of the famous sandwich calls for a poppy-seeded Kaiser roll rather than the traditional hoagie, making for a unique experience even for longtime fans of the cheesesteak.

It's not the first time the Camden-based chain has staked a claim to the cheesesteak throne, either — in his 2015 tour of the Garden State, none other than celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain opined that "the best cheesesteak in the area might well come from New Jersey."

Donkey's even appeared in a 2018 episode of ABC's "The Goldbergs", when the eponymous family made a trip across the Delaware River in their quest for the perfect cheesesteak.

Judge for yourself — Donkey's Place has locations in Camden, Medford, and Mount Holley.

Click here for the full list from "Bon Appetit."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.