Philadelphia's Maggiano’s Little Italy Pays Price For Underpaying Employees

Maggiano's Little Italy in Philadelphia's Center City was ordered to pay $116,000 for underpaying 82 employees and fined $68,000 for violating the rules, CBS reports.

The popular Italian restaurant located on Filbert Street failed to pay workers for attending mandatory meetings before their shifts, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

The servers were required to attend 15- to 30-minute meetings before their shifts, and when they worked more than 40 hours a week, the unpaid time triggered overtime violations, the department said.

“Restaurant workers are often among the nation’s lowest paid, and most vulnerable, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic,” Philadelphia Wage and Hour District Director James Cain told CBS.

“When employers fail to account for all hours employees work, they deprive workers of their hard-earned wages. Other employers should use the outcome of this investigation as an opportunity to review their own pay practices, and ensure they comply with the law.”

