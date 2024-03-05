Burglars Targeted The Elderly In Northeast Philadelphia, Authorities Warn

Authorities said the pictured truck was used in two burglaries targeting elderly victims. The suspects were two white men wearing reflective vests who gained access to victims' homes by saying they could help lower the water bill, according to investigators.

In one instance, police said they stole a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver.

Anyone who spots the truck should call police at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip through the department's website.

