Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Burglars Targeted The Elderly In Northeast Philadelphia, Authorities Warn

Police detectives are looking for a suspect vehicle in connection with a string of thefts in Northeast Philadelphia. 

Suspect vehicle

Suspect vehicle

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Authorities said the pictured truck was used in two burglaries targeting elderly victims. The suspects were two white men wearing reflective vests who gained access to victims' homes by saying they could help lower the water bill, according to investigators. 

In one instance, police said they stole a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver. 

Anyone who spots the truck should call police at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip through the department's website

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE