Bucks Man Abused Child Under 13, Authorities Say

Alvin B. Rosenberger, 55, of Sellersville, turned himself in to Perkasie Borough police on Friday, May 26, the department wrote in a release.

Detectives began investigating Rosenberger in April when they received a report he had "inappropriate contact" with a "juvenile" who was "known to" him.

He was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault, misdemeanor indecent assault of a person under 13, and related counts, according to court filings. Rosenberger is held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $500,000 bail bond, records show.

"Due to the nature of the allegations," Perkasie police say that anyone who "may have had an inappropriate interaction with Rosenberger" should call the department at 215-257-6876.

