Bucks Dad 'Violently Shook' 4-Month-Old Son To Death, DA Says

Tyler Sullivan, a 30-year-old Bristol resident, is charged with homicide and two counts of aggravated assault, the DA wrote in a release on Thursday, May 25.

It started the night before at 11:35 p.m. when Bristol police were called to the 1000 block of Radcliffe Street for an infant in cardiac arrest, authorities said. When they arrived, the 4-month-old child was "not breathing and cold to the touch," according to the release.

Officers performed life-saving measures but eventually took the baby to Lower Bucks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after midnight on Thursday.

Medical staff at the hospital said the boy's injuries were "indicative of a battered child" — he suffered "contusions, bruising, and abrasions" throughout his body, the DA's Office wrote.

The child, a doctor noted, was already dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Investigators believe Sullivan "violently shook" his son at least two times on Wednesday, May 24, and "at least six additional times" in as many weeks.

Sullivan was arraigned before Judge Frank W. Peranteau Sr. early on Wednesday, court records show. Bail is not available for homicide suspects.

He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on June 7.

