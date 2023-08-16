Bucks Dad Brought Son To Help Him Beat Up Coworker, Police Say

Kenneth Brian Sarratt, 52, is charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment, said Warrington Township police in a statement. His 29-year-old son Kenneth Damani Sarratt faces the same charges plus one count of illegal firearm possession, the department said.

Investigators believe the elder Sarratt got into an argument with another worker at the 2051 Bunnell Road U-Haul early on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Witnesses told police that Sarratt and the victim had a "verbal disagreement" before the 52-year-old left the site.

He allegedly returned with a man in a ski mask, later identified by police as Sarratt's 29-year-old son.

Authorities claim the pair "approached and assaulted" the employee. The younger Sarratt is also accused of firing a semi-automatic gun into the air before leaving the scene.

The elder Sarratt was arrested at the scene and remanded to a county jail in lieu of 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, according to court records. His son was located by Warrington police later on Tuesday and held in lieu of 10 percent of his $50,000 bail.

The father-son duo are both due back in court for preliminary hearings on Sept. 11.

