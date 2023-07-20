Prizewinning Powerball Tickets Sold In Greater Philly

The largest prize in the state went to a player at the DuBois Walmart in Clearfield County, and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, said the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Closer to home, a $100,000 prize was sold to a shopper at the Wawa at 12004 East Roosevelt Boulevard in the far northeast, officials said. Another $100,000 was vended at the LUKOIL at 4613 Street Road in Trevose, lotto reps added.

Each store will receive a $500 bonus, according to officials.

Elsewhere in the state, players in Lawrence and Clarion counties also won $100,000 a piece.

More than 266,300 Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Wednesday drawing and every player is encouraged to double-check their ticket every time. To learn more, visit palottery.com.

