Mostly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Prizewinning Powerball Tickets Sold In Greater Philly

While the $1.08 Billion jackpot went to a player in California, a number of Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing for Powerball — including two in greater Philadelphia, state officials say. 

Wawa, 12004 East Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia
Wawa, 12004 East Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The largest prize in the state went to a player at the DuBois Walmart in Clearfield County, and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, said the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

Closer to home, a $100,000 prize was sold to a shopper at the Wawa at 12004 East Roosevelt Boulevard in the far northeast, officials said. Another $100,000 was vended at the LUKOIL at 4613 Street Road in Trevose, lotto reps added. 

Each store will receive a $500 bonus, according to officials. 

Elsewhere in the state, players in Lawrence and Clarion counties also won $100,000 a piece. 

More than 266,300 Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Wednesday drawing and every player is encouraged to double-check their ticket every time. To learn more, visit palottery.com

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE