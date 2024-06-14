Bucks County Man Convicted Of Raping Children: DA

Umair Mir, 39, was previously accused of sexually abusing two sisters over a period of five years, prosecutors said. The investigation began late last year when the victims told their brother about the abuse.

Their brother told Mir's wife, who reported it to the victims' high school, according to authorities.

The victims told investigators the abuse began when they were between 10 and 12 years old. It continued "about two to three times a week" and "in nearly every room in the house, even when other people were in the home," the DA's Office said.

“For too long, I have carried the weight of silence, but today, I reclaim my voice for an 11-year-old girl who did not get the chance to,” said one victim, now 15, during the victim impact statements.

“I want to start rebuilding my life, reclaiming my sense of safety and trust, but with the right people this time.”

“Being a survivor of sexual assault feels like carrying a backpack filled with bricks wherever I go. It's like I'm constantly weighed down by the memories, the pain, and the fear," said the other victim, now 17.

"But despite it all, I refuse to let the darkness consume me. I'm fighting every day to reclaim my sense of self-worth and rebuild my shattered confidence.”

“Today, as I stand before you, I am not just a brother seeking justice,” said their brother.

“I am the voice of two incredible souls who were robbed of their dignity, innocence, and peace by someone who was supposed to protect them. My sisters, whom I love beyond measure, have been subjected to a heinous crime that has shattered our family to its core.”

“The strength and courage the victims displayed throughout the investigation and prosecution is nothing short of remarkable,” said DA Jennifer Schorn said.

“Their brother should also be commended for speaking up and protecting his sisters."

Court records show his sentencing is scheduled for September 9.

