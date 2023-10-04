Bucks County EMT, Firefighter Dies At 27

A Doylestown native, Golembeski was a 2014 graduate of Central Bucks East High School, his obituary says. He went on to study forensic science at West Virginia University, according to his Facebook.

Golembeski spent the last five years as an EMT with Bensalem Rescue Squad, loved ones wrote in his obit.

He previously served with the Bryn Athyn Fire Company and Ambulance Service, the Warrington Community Ambulance Corps, the Midway Fire Company, the Newtown Ambulance Squad, and the Lingohocken Fire Company.

Each department posted tributes in his honor after he passed on Sunday.

Friends and colleagues also posted in the late first responder's memory.

When Golembeski announced his illness in a GoFundMe campaign in 2021, community members raised nearly $25,000 to assist him and his family in their fight.

In addition to his service, Golembeski was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, and an avid golfer, fisher, and Phillies fan, his obituary says.

He is survived by his parents, Glen D. Golembeski and Dawn V. (Miller) Golembeski, his brother Noah J. Golembeski, his service dog Kimber, and many more loving relatives and friends, family members wrote.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street in Doylestown.

Click here to read Glen Golembeski II's full obituary on VarcoeThomasFuneralHome.com.

