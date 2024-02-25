Bristol BMW Driver, 24, Dead In Philadelphia Crash

Marc Anthony Kulp, of Bristol (Bucks County), was heading north in a a 2016 Black BMW E-Series, on Knights Road when he lost control and veered off the roadway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, Philadelphia police said.

The car struck a tree, and ultimately struck the median before coming to a rest.

Philadelphia Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the driver to Jefferson/Torresdale Hospital. Despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel, Kulp was pronounced dead at 2:38 a.m.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

