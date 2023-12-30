Police responding to reports of a person with a gun on the 3500 block of Woodhaven Road found 33-year-old Henry with gunshot wounds to the torso around 11:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, city police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

To know that Mr. Henry was gunned down answering the door at his own home, while his wife and children were present is just gut-wrenching,” said Jerry T. Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Teacher's Foundation.

"At Mayfair, ‘Mr. B’ was beloved and had terrific relationships with students and staff. The depth of this loss is immeasurable."

