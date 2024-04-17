Light Rain 62°

SHARE

Bensalem Burglary May Be Linked To Other Philly Area Robberies, Police Say

A Philadelphia man was arrested in connection with the ransacking of a Bensalem home last fall, township police said in a release. 

Frederick Gray, 45, of Philadelphia; surveillance footage from the&nbsp;Village Greene Boulevard burglary; Gray's white van.&nbsp;

Frederick Gray, 45, of Philadelphia; surveillance footage from the Village Greene Boulevard burglary; Gray's white van. 

 Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Frederick Gray is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief, said Bensalem police. 

Authorities believe Gray and others targeted a home on Village Greene Boulevard last Sept. 30, forced open the basement door, and made off in a white van. The residents were not home during the burglary but the thieves and their vehicle were caught on the home's surveillance system, police said. 

A license plate reader captured the van's tags and police learned Gray was the owner, according to the release. 

After obtaining a search warrant for his cell phone, investigators said they found text messages where Gray "orchestrated the location and timing of the burglary" with others. 

Authorities suspect Gray might also be involved with a group targeting Asian-American business owners in Philadelphia, according to the release. Police said there's evidence the group places GPS trackers on the business owner's cars to find out where they live. 

During his arrest on Wednesday, April 17, police said 45-year-old Gray had a GPS tracker "that can be covertly placed on the underside of a vehicle."

Court records show he was unable to post his $250,000 bond and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on April 30. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE