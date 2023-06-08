Be Aware Of The Bear, Say Authorities In Bucks County

A "very small, very young bear" was spotted near the Delaware Canal in Yardley Borough, police said in a statement on Wednesday, June 7.

"This is his first year away from his mom and he is slightly displaced," authorities explained.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is recommending residents bring inside any bird feeders or other outdoor food sources. In an emergency scenario, authorities say to "stand up, wave your arms, and yell" at the bear.

"They are not naturally aggressive (with the exception of moms with cubs)," police said.

Anyone who spots the bear should call their local police department or dial 911.

