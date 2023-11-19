Barstool's Portnoy Brings Crowds To Chalfont Pizzeria After 'One Bite' Review

The Barstool CEO stopped by the Chalfont pizzeria last Thursday, Nov. 16.

Two days later, supplies was running low.

Peppino's is fairly new in town, according to Portnoy, as the owner told him he was a corporate chef who opened in 2021.

"I really like it," the CEO and self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur said with a mouth full of 'za.

His rating? 7.8. Users rated it an 8.3 on the One Bite app.

Peppino's is located at 449 West Butler Ave., in Chalfont.

