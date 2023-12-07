Light Snow 36°

Attempted Break-In Caught On Camera In Bucks County: Authorities

Lower Makefield police are looking for the trio of would-be burglars caught on video prowling near an area home, the department said in a release. 

<p>The three suspects in the attempted break-in in Lower Makefield on Wednesday, Dec. 6.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Lower Makefield Police Department
Mac Bullock
The three hooded men were recorded at a Hidden Pond Drive residence just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, according to investigators. 

Police said the three tried entering cars in the driveway before walking to the rear of the home and trying to open the back door. 

The suspects left after failing to get inside, police said. 

All three men were wearing dark clothes with hoods and gloves, authorities noted. One of them had an "unknown object" in his right hand. 

Anyone with information is asked to call LMTPD detectives at 267-274-1165.

