Suspected Arsonists Face Federal Charges For Pizzeria Fire That Killed Philly Fireman

Al-Ashraf Khalil and Isaam Jaghama, both 29, are charged with malicious damage by means of fire of a building used in interstate commerce and conspiracy to commit the same, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a release.

Federal investigators believe the pair set the blaze at 300 W. Indiana Ave. on June 18, 2022, that killed 51-year-old fireman Sean Williamson. He and four other first responders were in the structure when it collapsed around 90 minutes after the fire began, Daily Voice then reported.

The other four firefighters were rescued from the rubble but were injured, the US Attorney noted.

Federal prosecutors say Khalil was the owner of the mixed-use building, and that he and Jaghama conspired to set the fire "so that Khalil could profit by filing an insurance claim related to the fire."

Authorities say Khalil filed an insurance claim just two days after the blaze.

In addition to the malicious damage and conspiracy charges, Khalil is accused of wire fraud and using fire in furtherance of the same, Romero said. Both men could face up to life imprisonment if convicted, she noted.

