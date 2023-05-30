Armed Wawa Shopper Spits On Police In Bucks County, Authorities Claim

It happened in Hilltown on Friday, May 19, Township police wrote in a release. Officers were called to the Wawa at 3520 Bethlehem Pike for reports of an armed person, the department said.

Police were told that a suspect "brandished a handgun at a citizen" in the store parking lot. Montgomery Township Police assisted authorities in finding the suspect's vehicle and pulling him over, according to the release.

After being arrested, police said Joseph W. Dougherty, 26, spit on an officer, tried to damage a squad car, and "made terroristic threats" against officers' family members.

Two guns were recovered from the scene, police said.

Dougherty was charged with assaulting an officer, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, weapons possession, and DUI, according to the police report.

Court records show he posted 10 percent of his $250,000 bail bond on Friday, May 26, and was released. Dougherty is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 18.

