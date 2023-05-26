Armed Burglars Posing As Cops Tied Up Homeowner In Bucks County: Police

It happened in the Green Meadows Community in Hilltown on Thursday, May 25, township police wrote in a statement. Three men barged into a home on Reliance Place after claiming to be with the Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

At least one of the men was armed with a handgun, investigators noted.

Inside, the trio forced the homeowner to lie on the floor and "restrained" his hands behind his back, police said. They proceeded to ransack the home, stealing "numerous items" including two handguns registered to the victim, according to the department.

They left the home and the victim was uninjured, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

