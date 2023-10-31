76ers' Joel Embiid Fined $35K Over Wwe-style Chops During Game: ESPN

The Philadelphia 76ers center is being fined $35,000 by the NBA for making an obscene gesture repeatedly during the team's win against the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reports.

Four times, Embiid made "WWE-style crude chops," to which the crowds roared.

The former Kansas Jayhawks standout is no stranger to hearing from the League office for his discretions on and off the court, having also previously been levied five-figure fines for criticizing officials, and using inappropriate language on the court.

Earlier this year, the former NBA MVP was also hit with a $25,000 fine for making similar gestures mimicking WWE's D-Generation X taunt from the 1990s, though that does not appear to have been a deterrent as the repeat offender has opted not to change his actions.

To quote the famed wrestling stable, Embiid "has two words for ya..."

