Christopher Bygott, 47 Mulberry Avenue, Hamilton, NJ was charged and briefly held on Dec. 19 after a 50-day investigation into files uploaded by Bygott's Gmail account on the Pennsbury School District's IP address after the Bucks County District Attorney's Office received CyberTips from Amazon.com Inc.

Bygott, a Curriculum Coordinator for Instrumental Music within the district was interviewed by detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney's office at Pennsbury High School East campus, located at 705 Hood Boulevard in Falls Township on Dec. 13, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

He told the detectives that he was, "sick" and, "had a problem," and then went on to explain the sheer volume of child sexual abuse material on his Apple iPhone, as stated in the affidavit.

The affidavit graphic details videos and photos that showed children handcuffed and assaulted as well as rapes, physical abuse, and sexual assaults of toddlers and infants.

On Dec. 19, he was formally charged and he turned himself in on the two felony offenses of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility, as detailed in his court docket.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jan Vislosky at 9:30 a.m. that morning and was released on $250,000 unsecured bail, "with the conditions that he have no contact with any minors, have no internet usage and surrender his passport," the DA noted in the release.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Vislosky at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to his court docket.

