21-Year-Old Gunned Down In Philadelphia Had Promising Future, Loved Ones Say

Authorities were called to the 200 block of North Robbins Street in West Philly's Haddington neighborhood around 7:15 p.m. that night, the department said. Officers arrived to find Hayward suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and head, according to police.

The 21-year-old was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, where he was pronounced dead just after 11:15 p.m., authorities said. No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made.

Hayward, loved ones said on a memorial GoFundMe page, was a friendly, quiet, and intelligent young man who had hoped to begin a career as a firefighter before his death Monday.

"Jordan had a love of video games, family, and hanging with his friends," wrote page organizer Henry Hayward.

As of midday Wednesday, May 3, the GoFundMe drive has raised about $1,000 of its $8,000 goal. The money, organizers say, will help his loved ones handle funeral expenses and other end-of-life costs in their time of grief.

"Please help our family lay Jordan to rest by donating," organizers wrote.

