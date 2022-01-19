SNOW: New Projections Released For Thursday's Storm

The weather in the Mid-Atlantic region has been so fickle lately it can be difficult to keep up with the reports, but experts now say the morning commute is going to be wet, cold and slippery.

All major news stations and the National Weather Service in Pennsylvania and in Maryland are reporting a coating to a maximum of 3 inches of snow accumulation.

Cold winds are expected to blow in Wednesday night as precipitation starts as a rainy or wintry mix, shifting into snow around 2 a.m. petering out by 11 a.m. in Pennsylvania and starting at 6 a.m. and going through 1 p.m. in Maryland., according to the National Weather Service.

Emergency Management systems in central Pennsylvania and the Baltimore region of Maryland have issued alerts and advise drivers that there may be possible road closures.

Drivers are asked to plan extra time for their morning commute.

Once the storm moves out, a bitter cold is expected to hit and last through Monday with temperatures ranging between the low teens and mid- 20s in both states.

