Fair 75°

SHARE

These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2023 Blue Ribbon Winners

Thirteen Pennsylvania schools were named 2023 Blue Ribbon winners.

Elizabethtown Area Schools.
Elizabethtown Area Schools. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year.

The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, where schools receive plaques and flags.

The ten Pennsylvania schools that received the award this year are listed below, along with links to the Blue Ribbon overview of each:

Learn more about the Blue Ribbon Schools Program here.

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE