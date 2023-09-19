These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2023 Blue Ribbon Winners

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year.
The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, where schools receive plaques and flags.
The ten Pennsylvania schools that received the award this year are listed below, along with links to the Blue Ribbon overview of each:
- Boyce Middle School, Pittsburgh
- Central Bucks High School-East, Doylestown
- David Leech Elementary School, Leechburg
- Elizabethtown Area Schools, Elizabethtown
- Gwynedd-Mercy Academy Elementary, Ambler
- Hampden Elementary School, Mechanicsburg
- Radio Park Elementary School, State College
- Saint Mary Interparochial School, Philadelphia
- Saint Philip Neri School, Lafayette Hill
- Saints Philip and James School, Exton
- Schuylkill Haven Area Elementary Center, Schuylkill Haven
- Wasson Avenue Elementary School, Dubois
- West Allegheny High School, Imperial
Learn more about the Blue Ribbon Schools Program here.
