Teen Girl MedEvac'd After Struck By Car In Gettysburg: Police

The Gettysburg College Student was crossing Washington Street at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue around 11 a.m. on Aug. 25.

A 78-year-old Gettysburg resident driving a 2008 Toyota van was traveling west on Lincoln Ave and attempted to turn south onto North Washington St. "The van struck the pedestrian who was reported to be in the crosswalk," the police said.

Another driver was stopped at the intersection and later told police that they waived the girl on to cross.

She was taken to Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and then was airlifted to a trauma center in York.

Gettysburg Fire Company, Fire Police, and College Campus Safety assisted at the scene.

Gettysburg College sent the following message to the community:

"I am writing to let you know that late this morning, a member of our first-year class was hit by a car while crossing Washington Street. The student was seriously injured and has been transported to a hospital for care. The family has been notified and are on their way to be with their student. I recognize this information may be upsetting. Learning about or witnessing a traumatic event affects everyone differently. If you would like to talk with someone for support, Counseling and Wellness Services is offering extended drop-in hours through 10 p.m tonight. We will provide an update later today about additional Counseling resources that will be available throughout the weekend. You can also reach a Counselor on call outside these hours by calling Campus Safety at 717-337-6911 and asking to be connected with the Counselor on call."

