Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins Approved To Be Purchased By Fenway Sports Group: Report

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Mario Lemieux in 1992, who is a former play and current minority owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Mario Lemieux in 1992, who is a former play and current minority owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Photo Credit: Wikipedia (Tony McCune)

The Pittsburgh Penguins sale to Fenway Sports Group has moved closer to being an official deal just days after the announcement of the possible sale was made, according to WPXI.

The FSG board along with the Penguins board, have approved the sale of the team, according to the outlet citing a source close to the Penguins.

The final step in the approval of the sale is a vote from the National Hockey League board.

Former player and one of the current owners of the team, Mario Lemieux would retain minority ownership, the outlet reports.

Click here to read more from WPXI.

