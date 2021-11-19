Pittsburgh Penguins Approved To Be Purchased By Fenway Sports Group: Report

The Pittsburgh Penguins sale to Fenway Sports Group has moved closer to being an official deal just days after the announcement of the possible sale was made, according to WPXI.

The FSG board along with the Penguins board, have approved the sale of the team, according to the outlet citing a source close to the Penguins.

The final step in the approval of the sale is a vote from the National Hockey League board.

Former player and one of the current owners of the team, Mario Lemieux would retain minority ownership, the outlet reports.

