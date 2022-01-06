Shooting Threat Shutters Entire School District In Central PA

A central Pennsylvania school district has closed for students due to a threat on social media on June, 1, according to the school.

"Upon advice from Local Law enforcement. Today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 The Waynesboro Area School District will be closed for students," the school said.

A "masked individual displaying a handgun posted a threat on social media advising that students should not go to school," Waynesboro Area police say.

The poster's account was determined to be fake though the account creator remain unknown, according to investigators.

The FBI is "assisting in determining the source of the malicious post," police say.

Following Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.