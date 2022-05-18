Second Choir Teacher Nabbed For Relationship With Student At PA School

A second Wilmington Area High School choir teacher in two years has been charged for having a sexual relationship with a student, authorities say.

Olivia Lois Ortz, 26, of Hermitage, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl who was her student when the relationship began, according to police in New Wilmington.

Her husband— also a volunteer teacher in the school's music department— learned about the relationship after finding the conversation on his wife's iPad. He then tipped off the school principal who reported the incident to Childline, according to multiple media outlets citing the police.

The student told police she had stayed with her teacher and had sex over three days in April and said she thought they were in love, outlets report citing charging documents.

Ortz turned herself into the police on Monday, May, 16 after borough police filed four felony charges against her for criminal use of a communication facility, two counts of intercourse or sexual contact with a school student, unlawful contact with a minor- sexual offenses contact with a student, on Friday, according to court documents.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Russo at 10:30 a.m. on May, 31, according to her court docket.

Ortz is the second school choir teacher to have sex-related charges filed against her in the last two years, as Jonathan Priano, 37, and a former choir director was accused of tickling girls' feet and having inappropriate relationships with his students, according to the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office.

Priano has 26 charges filed against him for these incidents, including the following felony charges: 10 counts of institutional sexual assault, two counts of unlawful contact with minors, and two counts of endangering the welfare of children, as well as 12 misdemeanors for corruption of minors, according to his court docket.

His pre-trial hearing is scheduled before Judge John W. Hodge at 1:30 p.m. June 29, court records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.